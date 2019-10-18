Gallman (concussion) isn't listed on the final injury report, but he'll need approval from a neurologist Friday before he's cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The Giants expect Gallman to resume his role behind Saquon Barkley, who is set to return from a high-ankle sprain. Barkley anticipates handling his usual hefty workload, but it isn't out of the question for Gallman to see a few extra snaps if he does indeed gain clearance from the independent neurologist.