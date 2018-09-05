Giants' Wayne Gallman: No. 2 on depth chart
Gallman is listed as the No. 2 back on the Giants' depth chart, Paul Schwartz of The New York Post reports.
Gallman will be the primary backup behind rookie Saquon Barkley heading into Week 1, with veteran Jonathan Stewart listed as the No. 3 back. Stewart did not fare well during the preseason, which included a three-carry performance for minus-seven yards and a fumble against the Jets. Gallman also is a better receiver out of the backfield, which likely played a role in team's decision to give him the No. 2 spot.
