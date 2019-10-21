Gallman played Sunday against the Cardinals, but even with Saquon Barkley leaving briefly due to an ankle injury, Gallman did not receive a carry or a target.

This is far from a timeshare, but Gallman has some value as the clear backup if something happens to Barkley, though the Giants run blocking has been below average this year.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories