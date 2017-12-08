Giants' Wayne Gallman: No designation for Week 14
Gallman (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Gallman wasn't anything more than a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but the health of his hip apparently wasn't enough of a concern for the Giants to label him questionable for the Week 14 matchup. Starting running back Orleans Darkwa (illness) was deemed questionable, but is expected to play against Dallas, leaving Gallman in line for the usual change-of-pace role he's handled in recent weeks.
