Gallman didn't play in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Packers.

Despite being active, Gallman garnered no tread in a game that was never truly out of reach until the fourth quarter. Javorious Allen garnered a carry on three snaps while Saquon Barkley recorded a whopping 64 of 67 offensive snaps (96 percent). Whether Gallman or Allen is the No. 2 behind Barkley is irrelevant except for handcuff purposes.

