site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-wayne-gallman-no-touches-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Wayne Gallman: No touches Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 19, 2020
at
5:39 pm ET 1 min read
Gallman did not touch the ball during Sunday's 20-19 win over Washington.
The 26-year-old played only four offensive snaps, as newcomer Devonta Freeman (73 percent snap share) dominated the backfield reps for the
Giants. Dion Lewis played nine snaps as he and Gallman continue to split backup work behind Freeman. More News
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
27D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about tonight's game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 20 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read