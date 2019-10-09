Gallman (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game in New England.

After suffering a concussion this past Sunday versus the Vikings, Gallman had little chance to get through the protocol in time to suit up just four days later. Gallman will join Saquon Barkley (ankle) on the sideline Thursday, leaving Jon Hilliman and Elijhaa Penny to lead the Giants' backfield.

