Giants' Wayne Gallman: Now stuck behind Barkley
Gallman finds himself in a New York backfield that added No. 2 overall draft pick Saquon Barkley after signing 31-year-old Jonathan Stewart in March, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official website reports.
The Giants do at least seem to have moved on from Orleans Darkwa, their leading rusher from last season. A 2017 fourth-round pick, Gallman finished his rookie season with 111 carries for 476 yards (4.3 average) and 34 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown on 48 targets (4.0 per target) in 13 games. Despite a strong showing late in the season, Gallman could enter the 2018 campaign with a minimal role, likely competing against Stewart for Barkley's scraps. The rookie's draft position and talent point strongly in the direction of immediate high-usage, with his role likely including the majority of pass-catching work.
