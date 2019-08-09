Giants' Wayne Gallman: Nursing foot injury
Gallman suffered a foot strain during Thursday's preseason game against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Gallman had X-ray done following the preseason opener, and doesn't appear to have suffered an injury of extreme severity. The 2017 fourth-round pick is competing for the backup role behind Saquon Barkley against Rod Smith and Paul Perkins, and could find himself lower on the depth chart if he misses significant time.
