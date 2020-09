Gallman didn't get a carry and caught his lone target for 14 yards in Monday's 26-16 loss to the Steelers.

There wasn't much work to go around behind bell cow Saquon Barkley, as Dion Lewis had just one carry and one target. Gallman's unlikely to gain fantasy relevance unless something happens to Barkley, and even then, he'll be stuck behind a Giants offensive line that cleared zero holes for Saquon in this one (six yards on 15 carries).