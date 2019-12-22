Play

Gallman is inactive for the team's Week 16 contest against Washington, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Gallman will be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game, ceding the backup role to Javorius Allen. While Saquon Barkley continues to shoulder the majority of the workload out of the backfield for the Giants, Allen did record eight carries and find the end zone in Week 15 against Miami.

More News

