Giants' Wayne Gallman: Passable as Saquon Barkley's backup
Gallman finished the year with 51 carries for 176 yards and a score, as well as 14 catches for 89 yards on 22 targets as Saquon Barkley's primary backup.
Gallman passes the eye test, showing quickness and decisiveness in the hole, but averaged only 3.5 YPC (albeit in a small sample), had three drops, and his 6.4 yards per catch as a receiver were below par. At best he remains Barkley's backup, and there's some chance the Giants bring in competition for him.
