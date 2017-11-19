Gallman rushed six times for 19 yards and added a three-yard catch on four targets in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win against Kansas City.

Gallman ceded the majority of work to Orleans Darkwa, who received 20 carries and found the end zone from one yard out. Darkwa's established himself as the clear top option in New York's backfield, getting 50 carries to Gallman's 18 over the past three weeks. Passing-down back Shane Vereen remains in the mix as well.