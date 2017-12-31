Giants' Wayne Gallman: Posts career high in rushing yards
Gallman carried 15 times for 89 yards during Sunday's 18-10 win over the Redskins.
Gallman received the largest rushing workload of his young career and responded by comfortably notching a new personal best in yardage on the ground. He was curiously uninvolved in the passing game -- he was targeted just once after racking up 19 catches over the last three weeks -- but that can largely be attributed to the Giants playing with a lead for much of the game. With Orleans Darkway set to hit the free agent market, Gallman could enter next season as the top backfield option in Gotham. However, due to plenty of uncertainty under center and along the offensive line, it remains to be seen how valuable that role would actually be from a fantasy perspective.
