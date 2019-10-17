Giants' Wayne Gallman: Practices in full
Gallman (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Gallman remains in the league's protocol for head injuries, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, but he appears to be nearing the final stages of his recovery. He'll still need to receive medical clearance from an independent neurologist before being available for action. Once healthy, Gallman is set to serve as the No. 2 running back in New York behind Saquon Barkley.
