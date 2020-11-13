Gallman is in line to serve as the Giants' lead back for at least two more games, after teammate Devonta Freeman (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Freeman was hoping to return for Sunday's game against the Eagles but instead will require a longer absence after he aggravated his ankle injury during Thursday's practice. Gallman played 53, 43 and 57 percent of offensive snaps the past three weeks, averaging 12.0 carries, 2.7 targets, 64.4 total yards and 1.0 touchdown per game. He isn't likely to continue scoring a TD each week, but Gallman does appear to be the lead back ahead of Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis.