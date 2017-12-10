Giants' Wayne Gallman: Produces 99 scrimmage yards
Gallman carried 12 times for 59 yards and caught seven of nine targets for an additional 40 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys.
Gallman led the team in touches and averaged a solid 4.9 yards per carry, compared to just 2.9 for fellow back Orleans Darkwa. He also set career highs in targets, receptions and receiving yardage while serving as the passing down back after the team got behind on the scoreboard. Gallman was one of the lone bright spots on the day for a Giants team mired in turmoil at the moment, meaning he could maintain a sizable share of the backfield workload next week against the Eagles.
