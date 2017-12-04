Gallman suffered a hip injury in Sunday's game against the Raiders and is questionable to return.

Gallman had three carries for 11 yards before exiting. Whether the rookie running back returns to the game or not, Gallman is now a part of a four-headed backfield in New York, with Orleans Darkwa, Shane Vereen and Paul Perkins all getting carries Sunday. He will be hard to trust in any fantasy format as long as the Giants' run game keeps operating as a platoon.