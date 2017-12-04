Giants' Wayne Gallman: Questionable to return with hip injury
Gallman suffered a hip injury in Sunday's game against the Raiders and is questionable to return.
Gallman had three carries for 11 yards before exiting. Whether the rookie running back returns to the game or not, Gallman is now a part of a four-headed backfield in New York, with Orleans Darkwa, Shane Vereen and Paul Perkins all getting carries Sunday. He will be hard to trust in any fantasy format as long as the Giants' run game keeps operating as a platoon.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...