Giants' Wayne Gallman: Ready to replace Barkley again
Gallman (neck) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Minnesota, while teammate Saquon Barkley (ankle) has been ruled out.
Gallman will lead the New York backfield for a second time in as many weeks, albeit with Jon Hilliman and fullback Elijhaa Penny potentially mixing in for some carries. Barkley is ahead of the typical recovery timeline for a high-ankle sprain, but he'll face a challenge to make it back for a Thursday game against New England in Week 6.
