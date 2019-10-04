Gallman (neck) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Minnesota, while teammate Saquon Barkley (ankle) has been ruled out.

Gallman will lead the New York backfield for a second time in as many weeks, albeit with Jon Hilliman and fullback Elijhaa Penny potentially mixing in for some carries. Barkley is ahead of the typical recovery timeline for a high-ankle sprain, but he'll face a challenge to make it back for a Thursday game against New England in Week 6.