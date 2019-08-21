Giants' Wayne Gallman: Returns from foot injury
Gallman (foot) returned to practice Sunday, splitting reps between the first- and second-team offenses, Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports.
Reports earlier this summer suggested Gallman would need to fend off competition from Rod Smith and Paul Perkins for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Gallman seems to be the tentative leader in that battle, though it didn't help when he suffered a foot injury in the preseason opener after picking up just 13 yards on five carries. Smith has been limited to 16 carries for 54 yards (3.4 YPC) and two catches for eight yards, while Perkins has enjoyed more success with 10 carries for 44 yards (4.4 YPC) and four receptions for 38 yards. The Giants haven't used Saquon Barkley through two weeks, but it won't come as any surprise if he makes a brief appearance in Thursday's exhibition at Cincinnati. So long as Barkley stays healthy, the backup job won't entail many snaps or touches.
