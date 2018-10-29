Gallman logged one carry for a loss of one yard during Sunday's 13-20 loss to the Redskins.

Gallman remains quiet in his limited role behind Saquon Barkley, and is averaging less than 10 offensive snaps per game. Despite being the clear No. 2 option in New York, Gallman does not warrant fantasy attention as long as Barkley remains healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories