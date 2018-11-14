Gallman carried the ball twice for three total yards during Monday's 27-23 win over the 49ers.

The two touches were Gallman's largest haul since Week 6. Gallman showed some promise as a rookie in 2017, but has taken a seat in the way back for the Saquon Barkley Show. Gallman has accounted for less than 10 percent of the Giants' carries this season and has not topped 45 total yards or scored a touchdown in a game this season. Tampa Bay, Sunday's opponent, features a pretty average run defense giving up 4.4 yards per carry, but Gallman is unlikely to get enough carries to take advantage.