Gallman carried the ball twice for three total yards during Monday's 27-23 win over the 49ers.

The two touches were Gallman's largest haul since Week 6. Gallman showed some promise as a rookie in 2017, but has taken a seat in the way back for the Saquon Barkley Show. Gallman has accounted for less than 10 percent of the Giants' carries this season and has not topped 45 total yards or scored a touchdown in a game this season. Tampa Bay, Sunday's opponent, features a pretty average run defense giving up 4.4 yards per carry, but Gallman is unlikely to get enough carries to take advantage.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • eli-1400.jpg

    Week 11 Streamers

    Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

    Week 11 Big Questions

    Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    Week 11 Waiver Wire

    With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....