Gallman carried 24 times for 94 yards and a touchdown while losing three yards on three catches (five targets) during Sunday's 19-17 win over the Bengals.

Gallman plunged into the end zone from a yard out in the first quarter to extend his touchdown streak to five games. He surpassed 20 carries for the first time and, although he averaged just 3.9 yards per carry, he achieved a new season high in yardage thanks to the increased volume. Game flow permitting, Gallman should continue to play a large role on offense next Sunday against the Seahawks after Daniel Jones (hamstring) suffered an injury and is in danger of missing the contest.