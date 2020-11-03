Gallman rushed 12 times for 44 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers. He also caught his only target for 18 yards.

Gallman started due to Devonta Freeman (ankle) being sidelined and handled his expanded role relatively well. The tailback slashed his way to a few chunk plays and provided the punch on a two-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. That gave Gallman a score in consecutive games, putting his stock on the rise ahead of Sunday's game against Washington, although Freeman's status should surely factor into Gallman's eventual outlook.