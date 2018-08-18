Gallman rushed five times for 26 yards and a touchdown in addition to catching both of his targets for nine yards and another touchdown during Friday's preseason game against the Lions.

With Saquon Barkley (hamstring) sitting this one out, Gallman easily looked like the Giants' best running back -- especially compared to Jonathan Stewart, who carried four times and netted minus-one yard. The 2017 fourth-rounder will get another chance to make his case for the No. 2 role during next week's exhibition against the Jets.