Giants' Wayne Gallman: Scores twice Friday
Gallman rushed five times for 26 yards and a touchdown in addition to catching both of his targets for nine yards and another touchdown during Friday's preseason game against the Lions.
With Saquon Barkley (hamstring) sitting this one out, Gallman easily looked like the Giants' best running back -- especially compared to Jonathan Stewart, who carried four times and netted minus-one yard. The 2017 fourth-rounder will get another chance to make his case for the No. 2 role during next week's exhibition against the Jets.
More News
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Now stuck behind Barkley•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Takes part in Manning camp•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Posts career high in rushing yards•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Tallies 79 yards•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Could receive more snaps in final three games•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Produces 99 scrimmage yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.
-
Looking at Pats RBs, Week 2 ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at some trends with Average Draft Position, as well as what to do with...