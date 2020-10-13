Gallman had five carries for 24 yards and caught both of his targets for zero yards.
Along with Dion Lewis, Gallman is the co-backup to Devonta Freeman right now. Should Freeman go down, Gallman would be the favorite to get the early-down work.
