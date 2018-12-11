Giants' Wayne Gallman: Sees season-high touches in win
Gallman rushed 14 times for 38 yards and did not catch either of his two targets during Sunday's 40-16 win over Washington.
Gallman saw as many rushing attempts as fellow running back Saquon Barkley during Sunday's blowout win, but did not garner production anywhere close to the rookie's 197 scrimmage yards. The difference in talent between Gallman and Barkley is evident, but it's at least encouraging that Gallman has secured the No. 2 role in New York's backfield. The second-year pro out of Clemson does not warrant fantasy consideration other than as a handcuff to Barkley, and is unlikely to see as many touches against the Titans in Week 15.
