Gallman likely will replace Devonta Freeman (ankle) as the starting running back for Sunday's game at Washington, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Gallman handled the assignment in Monday's 25-23 loss to Tampa Bay, putting up 62 yards and a TD on 13 touches while playing 43 percent of offensive snaps. Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis took 28 percent snap share apiece, with the former getting eight carries and the latter three targets. Gallman may be the leader of this patchwork group, but the fantasy floor is awfully low when you're stuck in both a committee and a bad offense.