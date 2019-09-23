Giants' Wayne Gallman: Set to fill in for Barkley
With starting running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) expected to miss four-to-eight weeks, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gallman is slated to see an expanded role in the coming weeks.
It's not realistic to expect Gallman to duplicate Barkley's level of effectiveness, but an opportunity is there for him to carve out some fantasy utility while filling in as the Giants' lead rusher, beginning this Sunday versus Washington. For now, Elijhaa Penny is the only other running back on the team's roster, but we'd expect depth to be added in short order.
More News
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Could step into larger role•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Can't snag only target•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Clear backup to Saquon Barkley•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Splits work in preseason finale•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Favorite to back up Barkley•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Gets starting nod Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...