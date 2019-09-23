With starting running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) expected to miss four-to-eight weeks, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gallman is slated to see an expanded role in the coming weeks.

It's not realistic to expect Gallman to duplicate Barkley's level of effectiveness, but an opportunity is there for him to carve out some fantasy utility while filling in as the Giants' lead rusher, beginning this Sunday versus Washington. For now, Elijhaa Penny is the only other running back on the team's roster, but we'd expect depth to be added in short order.