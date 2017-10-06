With Paul Perkins (ribs) ruled out, Gallman figures to handle a key role in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.

Gallman replaced an injured Orleans Darkwa in the Giants' backfield committee during Sunday's 25-23 loss in Tampa Bay, taking 11 carries for 42 yards and adding two catches for eight yards and a touchdown. Darkwa is set to return Sunday, but this time it's starter Paul Perkins who won't be able to play. While Darkwa and Shane Vereen also figure to have roles, Gallman is shaping up as a clear favorite to lead the Giants in Week 5 carries. Given how little Perkins has done this season, Gallman might be able to earn the lead role beyond Week 5 with a strong showing against the Chargers.