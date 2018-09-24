Gallman recorded 25 yards on six carries in Sunday's win over the Texans.

Gallman saw more work out of the backfield than his one rush attempt in last week's loss to the Cowboys, and it appears as though he has emerged as the clear No. 2 tailback for the Giants, as Jonathan Stewart only rushed the ball twice against Houston. However, Gallman will have no fantasy value unless starter Saquon Barkley is inactive.

