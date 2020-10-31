Gallman is expected to get the start in the Giants' backfield in Monday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

With Devonta Freeman (ankle) officially ruled out, Gallman will get his shot to lead New York's backfield. He recorded 34 yards and a touchdown on ten carries in last week's loss to the Eagles following Freeman going down. Still, Dion Lewis should also see some action, especially on passing downs, and the team is also expected to promote Alfred Morris from the practice squad for more depth.