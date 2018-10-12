Giants' Wayne Gallman: Solid in reserve role
Gallman had four carries for 17 yards and caught two of five balls for 25 yards.
With Saquon Barkley around, Gallman's role is small, but he broke tackles on a nice catch and run and looks like a complete back. Moreover, should anything happen to Barkley, Gallman is the clearly defined No. 2.
