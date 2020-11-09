Gallman registered 68 rushing yards and one touchdown on 14 carries, adding a nine-yard catch during Sunday's 23-20 win against Washington.
Gallman logged double-digit carries and a touchdown for a third consecutive outing during Sunday's victory, while his 4.9 yards-per-carry average from Week 9 marks his best of the three-game stretch (3.5 YPC average Weeks 7 and 8 combined). The Clemson product paced New York's backfield in carries in a run-heavy game script, though he accounted for only 40 percent of the team's total in that category, with seven different Giants contributing to a total of 35 team carries. He and Alfred Morris will continue to head up the Giants backfield Week 10 against Philadelphia if Devonta Freeman (ankle) is ruled out again.