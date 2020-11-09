Gallman registered 68 rushing yards and one touchdown on 14 carries, adding a nine-yard catch during Sunday's 23-20 win against Washington.

Gallman logged double-digit carries and a touchdown for a third consecutive outing during Sunday's victory, while his 4.9 yards-per-carry average from Week 9 marks his best of the three-game stretch (3.5 YPC average Weeks 7 and 8 combined). The Clemson product paced New York's backfield in carries in a run-heavy game script, though he accounted for only 40 percent of the team's total in that category, with seven different Giants contributing to a total of 35 team carries. He and Alfred Morris will continue to head up the Giants backfield Week 10 against Philadelphia if Devonta Freeman (ankle) is ruled out again.

More News