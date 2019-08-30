Gallman rushed seven times for 29 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 24 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots.

Gallman split carries with Paul Perkins, showcasing what New York's backfield would look like should Saquon Barkley have to miss any time during the season. While Perkins found more running room (54 yards on 11 carries), Gallman was the more effective receiver out of the backfield and scored the team's lone rushing touchdown from six yards out in the fourth quarter.

