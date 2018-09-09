Gallman said he sprained his left knee during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Jaguars but expects to be ready for the Giants' Week 2 matchup in Dallas, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Gallman was removed in the third quarter of the season opener with three touches to his name for eight yards. It's the Saquon Barkley show in New York, as evidenced by 20 touches for 128 yards and one touchdown Sunday, but there's apparently some room for weekly touches, if Gallman is healthy. A precautionary MRI on Monday could determine Gallman's fate in the short and perhaps long term.