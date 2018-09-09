Giants' Wayne Gallman: Sprains knee Sunday
Gallman said he sprained his left knee during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Jaguars but expects to be ready for the Giants' Week 2 matchup in Dallas, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Gallman was removed in the third quarter of the season opener with three touches to his name for eight yards. It's the Saquon Barkley show in New York, as evidenced by 20 touches for 128 yards and one touchdown Sunday, but there's apparently some room for weekly touches, if Gallman is healthy. A precautionary MRI on Monday could determine Gallman's fate in the short and perhaps long term.
More News
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Suffers knee injury•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: No. 2 on depth chart•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Contributes 42 scrimmage yards in win•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Scores twice Friday•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Now stuck behind Barkley•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Takes part in Manning camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...