Giants' Wayne Gallman: Starts week as limited participant
Gallman was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a neck injury, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Coach Pat Shurmur referred to Gallman's neck issue as "game soreness," according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, and expressed confidence that he'd be good to go for Week 5. The third-year pro performed admirably during last week's win over the Redskins with Saquon Barkley (ankle) sidelined, compiling 118 scrimmage yards and two scores. Gallman is staring down a tough matchup against the Vikings on Sunday, but if healthy he appears in line to once again carry the load sans-Barkley.
