Giants' Wayne Gallman: Suffers knee injury
Gallman is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a knee injury.
Prior to his departure midway through the third quarter, Gallman was a small part of the game plan, notching one carry for minus-one yard and corralling both targets for nine yards. If he needs to focus any time on rehab, veteran Jonathan Stewart will elevate to rookie Saquon Barkley's direct backup.
More News
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: No. 2 on depth chart•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Contributes 42 scrimmage yards in win•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Scores twice Friday•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Now stuck behind Barkley•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Takes part in Manning camp•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Posts career high in rushing yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...