Gallman is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a knee injury.

Prior to his departure midway through the third quarter, Gallman was a small part of the game plan, notching one carry for minus-one yard and corralling both targets for nine yards. If he needs to focus any time on rehab, veteran Jonathan Stewart will elevate to rookie Saquon Barkley's direct backup.

