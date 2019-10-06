Giants' Wayne Gallman: Suffers potential head injury
Gallman is under evaluation for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Vikings, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
With Saquon Barkley out for a second straight week due to a high ankle sprain, Gallman was getting another start out of the Giants' backfield. If Gallman is diagnosed with a concussion, the team's remaining backs are Jon Hilliman and FB Elijhaa Penny.
