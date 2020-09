Gallman (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Bears, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

The Clemson product only saw the field for three offensive snaps Week 1, but now he's been relegated from the active roster entirely, as Dion Lewis continues to slot in as the backup running back behind Saquon Barkley. Gallman registered 145 offensive touches as a rookie in 2017, but his offensive role has steadily treaded downward in the two-plus seasons since.