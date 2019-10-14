Gallman (concussion) went through individual drills in a non-contact jersey at Monday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Gallman appears to be a step behind Saquon Barkley, who participated in team drills Monday as he continues to work his way back from a high-ankle sprain. The Giants seemingly expect at least one of the two to return for Week 7 against the Cardinals, considering Javorius Allen and fullback Elijhaa Penny are the only other running backs on the roster. Week 6 starter Jon Hilliman was waived Friday.