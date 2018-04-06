Gallman recently took part in the Manning passing camp at Duke University, Pat Leonard of the Daily News reports.

The Manning camp is an annual tradition, one that gives Giants skill-position players an opportunity to work with their quarterback before the start of the team's offseason program. Gallman topped out at 24 receptions in his three seasons at Clemson, but he unexpectedly caught 34 balls in 13 games last season, albeit with inefficient marks of 5.7 yards per reception and 4.0 per target. The Giants haven't re-signed Orleans Darkwa or Shane Vereen, instead adding 31-year-old Jonathan Stewart, who caught only 16 passes in 28 games the past two seasons in Carolina. The current roster hints at Stewart and Gallman working in a committee, though it won't come as any surprise if the Giants use an early draft pick on a running back. A fourth-round pick last year, Gallman averaged 4.3 yards on 111 carries as a rookie, despite playing behind a shaky offensive line.