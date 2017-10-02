Giants' Wayne Gallman: Tallies 50 total yards in NFL debut
Gallman carried 11 times for 42 yards and hauled in both of his targets for eight yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers. He also fumbled once but recovered.
The rookie was slated for a role of some degree with Orleans Darkwa (back) inactive, but he actually ended up pacing the Giants backs in touches. Gallman showed much better vision and elusiveness than starter Paul Perkins, who once again struggled and managed a paltry 1.4 yards per tote. Considering his positive showing, Gallman could find himself helming the New York rushing attack in a Week 5 showdown with the Chargers, although the forthcoming practice week should shed a lot more clarity on head coach Ben McAdoo's thinking.
