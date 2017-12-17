Giants' Wayne Gallman: Tallies 79 yards
Gallman ran for 39 yards on eight carries and added 40 yards on six catches during Sunday's 34-29 loss to Philadelphia.
Gallman has now topped 75 total yards in back-to-back games after just one such outing in his previous nine contests of the season. The rookie was a dynamo for Clemson last season and figures to continue to get plenty of looks as the season comes to an end and the Giants look to 2018. He gets a tough matchup in Week 16 against a stingy Arizona front before a favorable finale against Washington's bottom-10 run defense.
