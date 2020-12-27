Gallman registered 27 yards on six carries while corralling both of his targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens.

New York fell into a 20-3 first-half deficit, ushering the Giants into a pass-heavy game script that consisted of 41 Daniel Jones attempts to 12 total team carries. Gallman toted eight of the Giants' 11 RB touches, exceeding 50 scrimmage yards for the eighth time over his past nine appearances. With a total of six touchdowns since Week 7, Gallman has demonstrated a propensity for getting into the end zone. He's currently shouldering a four-game scoreless streak, however, as the Giants head into a Week 17 matchup against the Cowboys' 32nd-ranked rush defense.