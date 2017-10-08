Giants' Wayne Gallman: Totals 82 yards from scrimmage
Gallman notched 57 yards on 11 carries and gathered in each of his five passes for 25 yards in Sunday's 27-22 defeat to the Chargers.
Gallman picked up one rush and one target prior to initial lead back Orleans Darkwa's first-quarter touchdown run, during which the latter suffered a calf injury. Thereafter, the tables turned, as Darkwa received just two more touches to Gallman's 14. In the meantime, Shane Vereen maintained his typical workload - five carries for 18 yards and four receptions (on five targets) for 27 yards. The Giants' receiving corps was decimated by four departures Sunday, including Odell Beckham with a potentially season-ending broken ankle, Brandon Marshall with an ankle sprain, Sterling Shepard with an unknown ankle issue and Dwayne Harris with a broken foot. Due to the upcoming reality of the Giants offense, Gallman, Darkwa and Vereen are candidates to become larger focuses of the passing game, at the very least.
