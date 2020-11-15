Gallman recorded 18 carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns in Week 10 against the Eagles. He added one reception for seven yards.

Gallman wasn't particularly efficient, averaging only 2.9 yards per rush. His longest gain of the day came on the Giants' first offensive possession, when he ripped off a 17-yard run. However, the majority of his production came on a pair of trips to the end zone from one and two yards respectively. With Devonta Freeman (ankle) recently placed on injured reserve, Gallman should serve as the Giants' lead back through Week 13. Next up, he and the Giants will be on a bye in Week 11.