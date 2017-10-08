Giants' Wayne Gallman: Will work behind Darkwa
Orleans Darkwa (back) is listed as the Giants' starting running back for Sunday's game against the Chargers, meaning Gallman will be in store for a backup role.
Darkwa's move into the starting lineup with Paul Perkins (ribs) set to miss his first game of the season won't result in a huge hit to Gallman's fantasy outlook, as the expectation remains that the two healthy backs will work in tandem together Sunday, with head coach Ben McAdoo likely to lean on the hot hand of the two. Perkins is averaging just 1.9 yards per carry on the season, so if either Darkwa or Gallman is able to make an impression in Week 5, that player could earn the starting nod in the Giants' subsequent contests. Both Darkwa and Gallman, who ran for 42 yards on 11 carries while adding eight yards and a touchdown on two receptions in the Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers, are expected to cede most of the passing-down duties to Shane Vereen.
More News
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Set to replace Perkins•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Tallies 50 total yards in NFL debut•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Could enter backfield mix Sunday•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Healthy scratch Monday•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Inactive for Sunday's game•
-
Giants' Wayne Gallman: Coughs it up Monday•
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week