Orleans Darkwa (back) is listed as the Giants' starting running back for Sunday's game against the Chargers, meaning Gallman will be in store for a backup role.

Darkwa's move into the starting lineup with Paul Perkins (ribs) set to miss his first game of the season won't result in a huge hit to Gallman's fantasy outlook, as the expectation remains that the two healthy backs will work in tandem together Sunday, with head coach Ben McAdoo likely to lean on the hot hand of the two. Perkins is averaging just 1.9 yards per carry on the season, so if either Darkwa or Gallman is able to make an impression in Week 5, that player could earn the starting nod in the Giants' subsequent contests. Both Darkwa and Gallman, who ran for 42 yards on 11 carries while adding eight yards and a touchdown on two receptions in the Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers, are expected to cede most of the passing-down duties to Shane Vereen.