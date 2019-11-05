Gallman didn't catch his only target in Monday's 37-18 loss to the Cowboys.

Gallman barely saw the field until the Giants were behind by three possessions and the team shut down Saquon Barkley for the night. The third-year pro hasn't been afforded a carry over the last three weeks, and his usage will be minimal as long as Barkley is healthy.

