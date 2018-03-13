Giants' Weston Richburg: Heading to San Francisco
Richburg (concussion) intends to sign a five-year deal with the 49ers on Wednesday at the start of the new league year, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Andrew Norwell heading to Jacksonville, the 49ers may have viewed Richburg as the top remaining interior lineman. The 2014 second-round pick played left guard as a rookie and center the past three seasons, making 50 starts in 51 games. A concussion limited Richburg to four games last year, but the Niners apparently aren't too concerned. Jimmy Garoppolo surely appreciates the effort to upgrade a shaky offensive line.
More News
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...